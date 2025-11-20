Colts QB Daniel Jones Limited In Practice With Calf Injury

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Colts QB Daniel Jones was limited in practice on Thursday with a calf injury.

Rapoport mentions Jones didn’t have any injury status on Wednesday, so it’s likely a new injury suffered in practice. It’s worth noting calf injuries can be tricky and limit players’ ability to move, even if Jones still suits up in Week 12.

Jones, 28, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

Jones was granted his release by the Giants after being benched in 2024 and was later signed to the Vikings’ practice squad. He then signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Colts for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Jones has appeared in 10 games for the Colts and completed 69.9 percent of his passes for 2,659 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s added 40 rush attempts for 143 yards and five touchdowns.