Colts Ruled Out QB Daniel Jones With Achilles Injury

Update:

The Colts quickly ruled out QB Daniel Jones with an Achilles injury, unfortunately indicating the worst-case scenario for the injury is more probable than not.

Colts QB Daniel Jones suffered a non-contact injury to his right leg and slammed his helmet in frustration.

Jeremy Fowler notes that Jones was holding his Achilles’ area, and so the team will hope that is not the case.

Jones currently has a fractured fibula in his left leg, and now appears to have suffered a serious injury to his right leg.

Jones, 28, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

Jones was granted his release by the Giants after being benched in 2024 and was later signed to the Vikings’ practice squad. He then signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Colts for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Jones has appeared in 13 games for the Colts and completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

We will have more on Jones as it becomes available.