Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Diagnosed With High Ankle Sprain

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Colts RB Jonathan Taylor suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday’s win over the Steelers.

According to Rapoport, Taylor’s injury is considered to be “mild” and a source said “he’s ok.”

High ankle sprains can be multi-week injuries so it’s possible Taylor could still miss some time, even if this is considered to be “minor.”

Trey Sermon replaced Taylor on Sunday would likely handle the bulk of the running game should he sit.

Taylor, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

The Colts signed Taylor to a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes $26.5 million guaranteed last year.

Entering today’s game, Taylor had appeared in three games for the Colts and rushed for 261 yards on 51 carries (5.1 YPC) to go along with three receptions for 57 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.