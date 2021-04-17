Colts Re-Sign CB T.J. Carrie

Joel A. Erickson reports that the Colts have re-signed cornerback T.J. Carrie to a contract on Saturday.

The Saints reportedly had interest in meeting with Carrie last month and he recently visited with the Bills.

However, it looks like a return to Indianapolis was his best option in the end.

Carrie, 30, was originally a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in 2014 out of Ohio University. After four years with the Raiders, Carrie signed a four-year, $31 million with the Browns, but he was released after two seasons.

Last year, Carrie signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

In 2020, Carrie appeared in 15 games for the Colts, recording 31 tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.

