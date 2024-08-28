Colts Re-Sign DE Genard Avery To Practice Squad

According to Joel A. Erickson, the Colts are re-signing DE Genard Avery to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Avery, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2018 out of Memphis. He was later traded to the Eagles for a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Avery finished out his four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $660,00 for the 2021 season. He signed on with the Steelers last March but was cut loose.

The Buccaneers later signed him and eventually added him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster later on and finished the season on injured reserve.

Avery caught on with the Colts for the 2023 season but was hurt in training camp and placed on IR. He re-signed with Indianapolis this offseason to a one-year deal, but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2022, Avery appeared in nine games for the Buccaneers and recorded five total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.