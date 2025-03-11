Colts Re-Sign RFA OL Wesley French

According to James Boyd, the Colts have re-signed OL Wesley French to a contract.

French was slated to be a restricted free agent, so Indianapolis likely agreed to a contract lower than the restricted tender, which is a little over $3 million.

He missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.

French, 28, went undrafted out of Western Michigan back in 2022.

He wound up making the 53-man roster in his rookie season as an undrafted free agent but did not see any action.

In 2023, French played in 17 games for the Colts at center and made three total starts.