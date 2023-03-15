Colts Re-Sign WR Ashton Dulin For Two Years, Up To $9.2M

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Colts have re-signed WR Ashton Dulin to a two-year deal that can be worth up to $9.2 million.
This is a solid deal for Dulin, who has been a backup receiver and key special teamer for Indianapolis.
Dulin, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Malone University back in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Colts, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.
Dulin eventually earned his way onto the active roster. Indianapolis re-signed him as a restricted free agent to a one-year deal worth $2.4 million in 2022.
In 2022, Dulin appeared in 12 games for the Colts and caught 15 passes on 22 targets for 207 yards receiving and one touchdown.
