Colts Request Interview With Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that the Indianapolis Colts have put in a request to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Quinn is scheduled to meet with the Broncos on Friday for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Colts’ job:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interviewed)

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Interviewed)

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy (Interviewed)

Colts ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Interviewed)

Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

Giants DC Wink Martindale (Requested)

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested)

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

Interim HC Jeff Saturday

Quinn, 52, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator last January.

As the Falcons’ head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Colts’ coaching search as the news is available.