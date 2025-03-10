Colts Revising OT Braden Smith’s Contract To Keep Him In 2025

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Colts are revising RT Braden Smith‘s contract to keep him with the team in 2025.

Braden Smith

Smith was set to carry a cap number of $19.75 million in 2025 and will still become a free agent in 2026. 

Smith, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,193,688 rookie contract that included a $3,311,772 signing bonus when he signed a four-year, $70 million extension. 

In 2024, Smith appeared in 12 games for the Colts making 12 starts at right tackle. 

