Colts Rule Out Three Players For Week 15

Colts HC Shane Steichen announced they’ve ruled out CB Sauce Gardner (calf), OT Braden Smith (concussion/neck), and WR Anthony Gould (ankle) for Week 15, per Mike Chappell.

More players could be added to this list once Indianapolis’ official injury report is released later today.

This now marks the second game for Gardner to miss after suffering a calf injury, but the door is still open for his return before the end of the season. The most recent timeline has him missing a few weeks after an initial scare that he’d torn his Achilles.

Gardner, 25, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati. He was a consensus All-American and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Jets used the No. 4 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $33,450,799 contract that includes a $21,507,854 signing bonus. There was also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

New York re-signed him to a record four-year, $120.4 million extension in July. He was then traded to the Colts just a few months later for

In 2025, Gardner has appeared in seven games for the Jets and three for the Colts. He has recorded 33 total tackles, eight pass deflections and no interceptions.