Colts Scheduling Second Interview With Giants DC Wink Martindale

Adam Schefter reports that the Colts are scheduling a second interview with Giants’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale for this weekend.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Colts’ job:

Interim HC Jeff Saturday (Second Interview) Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Second Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Second Interview) Giants DC Wink Martindale (Second Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed) Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Interviewed) Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy (Interviewed) Colts ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Withdrawn) Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Interviewed) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Withdrawn)

Martindale, 59, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020. However, he and the Ravens mutually parted ways after the 2021 season.

Martindale joined the Giants as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

In 2022, the Giants defense ranked No. 25 in yards allowed, No. 18 in points allowed, No. 27 in rushing yards allowed and No. 14 in passing yards allowed.

