Colts Sign 14 Players To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced they officially signed 14 players to their practice squad on Wednesday.
The full list includes:
- LB Austin Ajiake
- RB Ulysses Bentley IV
- RB Khalil Herbert
- T Marcellus Johnson
- WR Tyler Kahmann
- CB Chris Lammons
- TE Maximilian Mang
- TE Sean McKeon
- DE Durrell Nchami
- WR Coleman Owen
- G Josh Sills
- DT Josh Tupou
- C Mose Vavao
- S Trey Washington
Herbert, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears out of Virginia Tech back in 2021. He was later traded to the Bengals during the season.
Herbert finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time before signing on with the Colts in March. He was among Indianapolis’ final roster cuts.
In 2024, Herbert appeared in 14 games for the Bears and Bengals and rushed for 130 yards on 36 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown.
