Colts Sign 22 Undrafted Free Agents, Four Draft Picks

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve signed four draft picks including fifth-round DT Eric Johnson II, sixth-round TE Andrew Ogletree, sixth-round DT Curtis Brooks and seventh-round CB Rodney Thomas II.
The Colts also signed 22 undrafted free agents to contracts. The full list includes:
- RB Max Borghi (Washington State)
- QB Jack Coan (Notre Dame)
- WR Kekoa Crawford (Cal)
- DB Marcel Dabo (International Pathways Program)
- S Trevor Denbow (SMU)
- LB JoJo Domann (Nebraska)
- WR Ethan Ferrea (UCLA)
- CB Dallis Flowers (Pittsburg State)
- C Wesley French (Western Michigan)
- C Alex Mollette (Marshall)
- WR Samson Nacua (BYU)
- DE Scott Patchan (Colorado State)
- RB D’Vonte Price (Florida International)
- LB Forrest Rhyne (Villanova)
- G Josh Seltzner (Wisconsin)
- LB James Skalski (Clemson)
- T Ryan Van Demark (UConn)
- RB C.J. Verdell (Oregon)
- LB Sterling Weatherford (Miami Ohio)
- DE Cullen Wick (Tulsa)
- DT McKinley Williams III (Syracuse)
- WR Michael Young Jr. (Cincinnati)
Coan, 23, played four years at Wisconsin before ultimately transferring to Notre Dame for his final collegiate season.
During his five-year college career, Coan threw for 6,429 yards and completed 66.9 percent of his passes to go with 48 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He started 31 games and appeared in 38 of them during his tenure with the Badgers and Fighting Irish.
