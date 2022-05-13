Colts Sign 22 Undrafted Free Agents, Four Draft Picks

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve signed four draft picks including fifth-round DT Eric Johnson II, sixth-round TE Andrew Ogletree, sixth-round DT Curtis Brooks and seventh-round CB Rodney Thomas II.

The Colts also signed 22 undrafted free agents to contracts. The full list includes:

Coan, 23, played four years at Wisconsin before ultimately transferring to Notre Dame for his final collegiate season.

During his five-year college career, Coan threw for 6,429 yards and completed 66.9 percent of his passes to go with 48 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He started 31 games and appeared in 38 of them during his tenure with the Badgers and Fighting Irish.