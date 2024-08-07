Colts Sign C Ryan Coll, Place C Wesley French On IR

The Colts announced on Wednesday that they are signing C Ryan Coll and placing C Wesley French on injured reserve.

French, 27, went undrafted out of Western Michigan back in 2022.

He wound up making the 53-man roster in his rookie season as an undrafted free agent but did not see any action.

During the 2023 season, French made his first start after C Ryan Kelly suffered an injury.

In 2023, French played in 17 games for the Colts at center and made three total starts.

We will have more news on French as it becomes available.