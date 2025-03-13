Colts Sign K Spencer Shrader

The Indianapolis Colts announced Thursday that they’ve signed K Spencer Shrader to an undisclosed contract.

Shrader, 25, signed with Indianapolis as an UDFA out of Notre Dame following the 2024 NFL Draft. The Colts waived him after camp before bringing him back on the practice squad,

Shrader was on and off the unit a few times before catching on with the Jets’ practice squad and later finishing out the year with the Chiefs.

In his collegiate career, Shrader appeared in 57 games for South Florida and Notre Dame where he made 43 of his 63 field goals (68.3 percent) and 61 of 62 extra point attempts (98.7 percent).

In 2024, Shrader appeared in four games for the Colts, Chiefs, and Jets. He has made all five of his field goal attempts and all of his nine extra-point attempts.