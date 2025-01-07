Colts Sign LB Jacob Phillips

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed LB Jacob Phillips to a futures contract.

Phillips, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2020 out of LSU. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract that included an $832,295 signing bonus.

Phillips signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with Houston in April 2024.

In 2022, Phillips appeared in seven games for the Browns and recorded 46 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a pass deflection.