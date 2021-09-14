Colts Sign S Andrew Sendejo, Waive CB Chris Wilcox

The Colts announced they have signed S Andrew Sendejo and waived CB Chris Wilcox in a corresponding move.

We have signed S Andrew Sendejo and waived CB Chris Wilcox. We have also released S Sean Davis from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 14, 2021

Sendejo, 33, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Rice back in 2010. He lasted just over a year in Dallas before he was claimed off of waivers by the Jets.

The Vikings later signed Sendejo to a four-year, $16 million contract that included $2.5 million guaranteed. He was set to make a base salary of $5.45 million for the 2019 season when the Vikings declined to pick up his option.

Sendejo later signed a one-year deal with the Eagles but was released midseason in order to protect a compensatory pick. He rejoined the Vikings to finish out the year.

From there, Sendejo signed a one-year contract with the Browns last year.

In 2020, Sendejo appeared in 14 games for the Browns and recorded 67 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble and two pass deflections.

