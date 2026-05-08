Colts Sign Six Draft Picks, 12 Undrafted Free Agents

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve signed six of their draft picks to rookie contracts including LB CJ Allen, S A.J. Haulcy, DE George Gumbs Jr, DE Caden Curry, RB Seth McGowan and WR Deion Burks.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|53
|CJ Allen
|LB
|Signed
|3
|78
|A. J. Haulcy
|S
|Signed
|4
|113
|Jalen Farmer
|G
|4
|135
|Bryce Boettcher
|LB
|5
|156
|George Gumbs Jr.
|DE
|Signed
|6
|214
|Caden Curry
|DE
|Signed
|7
|237
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|Signed
|7
|254
|Deion Burks
|WR
|Signed
The Colts also signed 12 undrafted free agents to contracts including:
- DT Cam Ball, Arkansas
- S Austin Brown, Wisconsin
- LB Tahj Chambers, Mississippi
- WR Sahmir Hagans, Duke
- WR E.J. Horton, Purdue
- DE Mitchell Melton, Virginia
- RB Lincoln Pare, Texas
- T Nolan Rucci, Penn State
- WR Raylen Sharpe, Arkansas
- C Geno VanDeMark, Alabama
- RB Jordon Vaughn, Abilene Christian
- LB West Weeks, LSU
Allen, 21, was a four-star recruit and the fifth-ranked linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class out of Barnesville, Georgia. He committed to Georgia and remained there for three seasons, earning First Team All-American honors in 2025.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Allen as the third-best linebacker in the class with a second-round grade.
In his collegiate career, Allen appeared in 41 games over three years at Georgia and recorded 205 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, 10 passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
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