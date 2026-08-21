Colts Sign TE JJ Galbreath

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed TE JJ Galbreath to a contract.

The Colts waived CB Jai’Onte’ McMillan in a corresponding move.

Galbreath, 25, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota following the 2025 draft. He was let go after camp and had a brief stint on the practice squad before re-signing on a futures deal after the season.

From there, the Steelers waived Galbreath in the early phases of camp this year.

Galbreath has yet to appear in an NFL game.