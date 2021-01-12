Colts Sign Three To Futures Deals

The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that they’ve signed OT Jake Benzinger, CB Anthony Chesley and OT Elijah Nkansah to futures contracts for the 2021 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Colts:

DB Nick Nelson TE Jordan Thomas WR Gary Jennings RB Benny LeMay RB Darius Anderson S Ibraheim Campbell CB Andre Chachere DT Kameron Cline WR Quartney Davis G Jake Eldrenkamp TE Farrod Green G Sam Jones T Carter O’Donnell RB Paul Perkins P Austin Rehkow CB Will Sunderland CB Roderic Teamer TE Andrew Vollert DT Chris Williams DT Rob Windsor OT Jake Benzinger CB Anthony Chesley OT Elijah Nkansah

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Nkansah, 24, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo back in 2018. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed onto their practice squad once he passed through waivers unclaimed.

Nkansah later caught on with the Seahawks and spent just over a year in Seattle before the Texans’ added him to their practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.