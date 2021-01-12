Colts Sign Three To Futures Deals

The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that they’ve signed OT Jake Benzinger, CB Anthony Chesley and OT Elijah Nkansah to futures contracts for the 2021 season.
Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Colts:
- DB Nick Nelson
- TE Jordan Thomas
- WR Gary Jennings
- RB Benny LeMay
- RB Darius Anderson
- S Ibraheim Campbell
- CB Andre Chachere
- DT Kameron Cline
- WR Quartney Davis
- G Jake Eldrenkamp
- TE Farrod Green
- G Sam Jones
- T Carter O’Donnell
- RB Paul Perkins
- P Austin Rehkow
- CB Will Sunderland
- CB Roderic Teamer
- TE Andrew Vollert
- DT Chris Williams
- DT Rob Windsor
- OT Jake Benzinger
- CB Anthony Chesley
- OT Elijah Nkansah
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Nkansah, 24, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo back in 2018. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed onto their practice squad once he passed through waivers unclaimed.
Nkansah later caught on with the Seahawks and spent just over a year in Seattle before the Texans’ added him to their practice squad.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.