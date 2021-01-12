Colts Sign Three To Futures Deals

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that they’ve signed OT Jake Benzinger, CB Anthony Chesley and OT Elijah Nkansah to futures contracts for the 2021 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Colts:

  1. DB Nick Nelson
  2. TE Jordan Thomas
  3. WR Gary Jennings 
  4. RB Benny LeMay
  5. RB Darius Anderson
  6. S Ibraheim Campbell
  7. CB Andre Chachere
  8. DT Kameron Cline
  9. WR Quartney Davis
  10. G Jake Eldrenkamp
  11. TE Farrod Green
  12. G Sam Jones
  13. T Carter O’Donnell
  14. RB Paul Perkins
  15. P Austin Rehkow
  16. CB Will Sunderland
  17. CB Roderic Teamer
  18. TE Andrew Vollert
  19. DT Chris Williams
  20. DT Rob Windsor
  21. OT Jake Benzinger
  22. CB Anthony Chesley
  23. OT Elijah Nkansah

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Nkansah, 24, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo back in 2018. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed onto their practice squad once he passed through waivers unclaimed.

Nkansah later caught on with the Seahawks and spent just over a year in Seattle before the Texans’ added him to their practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments