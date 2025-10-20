Colts Signed CB David Long Jr. To PS

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed CB David Long Jr. to the practice squad.

we have signed CB David Long Jr. to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/N5Z23NY0L2 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 20, 2025

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

RB Ulysses Bentley IV TE Maximilian Mang (International) TE Sean McKeon DE Durrell Nchami WR Coleman Owen DT Tim Smith S Ben Nikkel WR Laquon Treadwell LB Anthony Walker C Jimmy Morrissey DB Mike Hilton (Injured) DB Keenan Garber DB Cameron Mitchell DB Troy Pride T Bayron Matos QB Brett Rypien

CB David Long Jr.

Long, 27, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Michigan back in 2019. He finished his four-year, rookie contract worth $3,801,391, including a $973,060 signing bonus and $973,060 guaranteed, and signed a one-year deal with the Raiders.

Long was waived by the Raiders and later claimed by the Panthers. Carolina opted to move on and he was later claimed by the Packers and finished out the 2023 season with them.

He signed with the Giants in May 2024 but was among their final roster cuts heading out of training camp. He spent the season on the Colts’ practice squad before signing to the active roster in October. Indianapolis brought him back in March but he got hurt in camp and was cut with a settlement from IR.

In 2024, Long appeared in 13 games for the Colts and didn’t record any statistics.