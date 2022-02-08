Colts Signing DL R.J. McIntosh

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts are signing former Giants DL R.J. McIntosh to a one-year deal.

McIntosh, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2,489,516 contract that included a $321,468 signing bonus with the Giants when he was waived in August.

The Saints claimed McIntosh off of waivers but cut him coming out of training camp. He signed with the Packers in September and spent the season on the practice squad.

In 2019, McIntosh appeared in 12 games for the Giants and recorded 13 tackles and two sacks.