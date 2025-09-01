Colts Signing LB Anthony Walker Jr.

By
Tony Camino
-

Greg Auman reports the Colts are signing LB Anthony Walker Jr. to the practice squad following a successful workout.

In correspondence, the Colts announced they have released DT Josh Tupou from the practice squad.

Here’s an updated look at the Colts’ practice squad:

  1. LB Austin Ajiake
  2. RB Ulysses Bentley IV
  3. RB Khalil Herbert
  4. T Marcellus Johnson
  5. CB Chris Lammons
  6. TE Maximilian Mang (International)
  7. TE Sean McKeon
  8. DE Durrell Nchami
  9. WR Coleman Owen
  10. G Josh Sills
  11. DT Tim Smith
  12. C Mose Vavao
  13. S Trey Washington
  14. WR Tyler Scott
  15. S Ben Nikkel
  16. WR Laquon Treadwell
  17. LB Anthony Walker Jr.

Walker, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Indianapolis and finished out the agreement in 2020.

From there, Walker signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Browns in March of 2021. He re-upped again with the Browns on another one-year deal worth $4.25 million before re-signing to another one-year deal in 2023.

Walker left for a one-year deal with the Dolphins in 2024. He then signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay this offseason before being among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Walker appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 68 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and two pass defenses. 

