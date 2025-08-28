Colts Signing WR Tyler Scott

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Colts are signing former Bears WR Tyler Scott to the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Colts’ practice squad:

LB Austin Ajiake RB Ulysses Bentley IV RB Khalil Herbert T Marcellus Johnson WR Tyler Kahmann CB Chris Lammons TE Maximilian Mang TE Sean McKeon DE Durrell Nchami WR Coleman Owen G Josh Sills DT Josh Tupou C Mose Vavao S Trey Washington DL Earnest Brown WR Tyler Scott

Scott, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He signed a four-year, $4,503,448 rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $915k in 2025, but was waived at the end of camp.

In 2024, Scott appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded one catch for five yards. He also returned eight kicks for 207 yards.