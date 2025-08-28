Colts Signing WR Tyler Scott

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Colts are signing former Bears WR Tyler Scott to the practice squad.
The following is an updated list of the Colts’ practice squad:
- LB Austin Ajiake
- RB Ulysses Bentley IV
- RB Khalil Herbert
- T Marcellus Johnson
- WR Tyler Kahmann
- CB Chris Lammons
- TE Maximilian Mang
- TE Sean McKeon
- DE Durrell Nchami
- WR Coleman Owen
- G Josh Sills
- DT Josh Tupou
- C Mose Vavao
- S Trey Washington
- DL Earnest Brown
- WR Tyler Scott
Scott, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He signed a four-year, $4,503,448 rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $915k in 2025, but was waived at the end of camp.
In 2024, Scott appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded one catch for five yards. He also returned eight kicks for 207 yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!