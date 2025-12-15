Colts Starting Philip Rivers Again In Week 16

Colts HC Shane Steichen announced that QB Philip Rivers will start for the second straight week for Indianapolis, via Mike Chappell.

The Colts take on the 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 16. Rivers was signed out of retirement last week and held up shockingly well in a loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

He completed 18 of 27 pass attempts for 120 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 16-15 loss.

Rivers, 44, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2004. He was later traded to the Chargers in return for Eli Manning.

Rivers played out the final year of his five-year, $99 million contract that included $65 million guaranteed and was allowed to leave in free agency after 16 years with the Chargers. The Colts signed him to a one-year contract for 2020, and he was set to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2021.

Rivers retired after the 2020 season and had been coaching high school football at one point.

Over the course of his career, Rivers appeared in 244 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 63,440 yards, 421 touchdowns, and 209 interceptions. He also rushed for 601 yards and three touchdowns in 17 years. He was selected to eight Pro Bowls.