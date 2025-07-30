Colts Taking Long View With QB Anthony Richardson, Won’t Move On Regardless Of How 2025 Season Goes

The Colts don’t plan to move on from QB Anthony Richardson even if this year goes poorly, according to Zak Keefer, citing conversations with GM Chris Ballard.

“I just think eventually Anthony’s going to be who we think he can be,” Ballard said. “I still believe that. Whether that’s this year or next, I don’t know when it’s going to happen.”

Ballard cited some other quarterback reclamation projects who have found success later in their careers to Keefer, noting that the Colts hope they can tap into that with Richardson without a change of scenery.

“Eventually, the light comes on,” Ballard added.

Richardson is competing with QB Daniel Jones for the starting job right now, and while the veteran entered training camp with a slight lead, things have narrowed. Still, the outcome remains very much in doubt.

And regardless of who wins the competition to start in Week 1, it’s a long season and odds are both players will see snaps given they each have a history of injuries and inconsistency.

Ballard’s comments indicate the Colts are planning to take the long view with Richardson no matter what happens this year, something he seems to wish he’d done from the beginning with the former first-rounder.

“Do you have the courage to stay the path when things aren’t going right and believe that we’re gonna come out of this thing on the other end in a good way?” Ballard said. “If it doesn’t work, it might get my ass fired, but I’m willing to live with that because it’s the right thing to do.”

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson appeared in 11 games and completed 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 86 times for 499 yards and six touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Richardson as the news is available.