Colts To Have Open QB Competition This Offseason

Per Joel A. Erickson, Colts GM Chris Ballard said they will have an open competition at quarterback this offseason between Anthony Richardson and whoever else they bring in.

Ballard expressed his concern with Richardson’s availability earlier this offseason after the young QB’s injuries through his first two years. Richardson said he would welcome a competition at quarterback which is likely the direction this is headed.

Richardson, 22, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson appeared in 11 games and completed 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 86 times for 499 yards and six touchdowns.