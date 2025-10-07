Colts Tried Out Three Kickers Including Dustin Hopkins

According to Joel Erickson, the Colts worked out kickers Dustin Hopkins, Michael Badgley and Matt Ammendola on Tuesday morning.

The trio is competing to replace Colts K Spencer Shrader, who will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Hopkins, 35, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He lasted just over a year in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the 2014 season and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

From there, Hopkins joined Washington for the 2015 season and returned to the team on a new contract in 2018. He re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2021 season but was eventually cut loose.

After his release from Washington, Hopkins then signed a one-year deal with the Chargers. He signed a three-year extension in 2022 but missed a significant chunk of the season due to injury.

From there, the Chargers traded Hopkins to the Browns back in August of 2023. He later signed a three-year extension but was released by the team during roster cuts in the second year of that deal.

In 2024, Hopkins appeared in 16 games for the Browns and converted 18 of 27 field goal attempts (66.7 percent) and 17 of 20 (85 percent) extra points.