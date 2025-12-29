Colts Tried Out Three Players Including DT Keondre Coburn

The Indianapolis Colts tried out three players on Monday, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

The full list of players includes:

DT Keondre Coburn LB Steele Chambers DE Deontae Craig

All three of these players could be considered for futures contracts with the team in the coming weeks.

Coburn, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas. He signed a four-year rookie contract but Kansas City elected to cut him loose in October 2023 and he caught on with the Broncos. Denver released him a month later and he re-joined Kansas City’s practice squad.

Tennessee signed Coburn off the Chiefs’ practice squad in December 2023 and he re-signed a one-year deal with the Titans for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Coburn appeared in 15 games for the Titans and recorded 14 tackles.