Colts Tried Out Three Players Including DT Keondre Coburn

By
Tony Williams
-

The Indianapolis Colts tried out three players on Monday, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

The full list of players includes:

  1. DT Keondre Coburn
  2. LB Steele Chambers
  3. DE Deontae Craig

All three of these players could be considered for futures contracts with the team in the coming weeks.

Coburn, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas. He signed a four-year rookie contract but Kansas City elected to cut him loose in October 2023 and he caught on with the Broncos. Denver released him a month later and he re-joined Kansas City’s practice squad.  

Tennessee signed Coburn off the Chiefs’ practice squad in December 2023 and he re-signed a one-year deal with the Titans for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Coburn appeared in 15 games for the Titans and recorded 14 tackles. 

