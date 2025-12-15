Colts Try Out Four Offensive Tackles

The Indianapolis Colts hosted four offensive tackles for tryouts, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

The following are the offensive tackles who tried out with the Colts:

OT Parker Clements OT Caleb Etienne OT Zachary Thomas OT Aiden Williams

Thomas, 27, was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Bears out of San Diego State. He was among Chicago’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Rams signed him off of the Bears’ practice squad in November 2022. He bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad until the Patriots claimed him off of waivers in August 2024. The Texans later claimed him off of waivers in November.

Thomas re-signed with the Texans this offseason on a one-year extension but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Thomas appeared in eight games for the Patriots and six games for the Texans.