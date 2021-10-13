Colts Trying Out Kickers Including Michael Badgley & Brett Maher

The Indianapolis Colts are bringing free agent kickers on Wednesday for tryouts with Rodrigo Blankenship dealing from a hip injury, according to Ian Rapoport.

Among them will be Brett Maher and Michael Badgley. Tom Pelissero adds Indianapolis is also working out Aldrick Rosas and Riley Patterson in this group.

Badgely, 26, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2018, but Indianapolis waived him before the season began.

Badgley signed with the Chargers in October of 2018, where he spent the next three seasons as the primary kicker.

This past offseason, Los Angeles tendered Badgley a qualifying offer, and Badgley re-signed with the team on a one-year, $1.1 million deal. He signed on with the Titans back in September but was released after a week.

In 2020, Badgley played in 16 games making 24 of 33 field-goal attempts.

Maher, 31, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent of Nebraska back in 2013. He lasted just a few months in New York before he waived and later signed by the Cowboys during the preseason.

From there, Maher spent three years in the CFL before signing a one-year deal with the Browns in 2017. He later had a brief stint with the Browns before signing on with the Cowboys during the 2018 offseason.

Maher later played for the Jets, Washington and Texans before joining the Cardinals late last season. Arizona brought him back on a futures contract this past January but waived him in March and he later had a brief stint with the Saints.

In 2019, Maher appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and made 20-30 field goal attempts (66.7 percent) as well as all 36 of his extra point attempts.