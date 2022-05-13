Colts Trying Out WR Antonio Callaway During Minicamp

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that free agent WR Antonio Callaway will be among those trying out for the Colts during their minicamp.

Callaway, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,177,856 contract that included a $717,856 signing bonus.

The Browns waived Callaway during the season and he had a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL. The Dolphins signed him to their practice squad at the start of the regular season and eventually called him up.

Miami waived Callaway and he later signed a futures contract with the Chiefs last year.

In 2020, Callaway appeared in five games for the Dolphins and caught two passes for 20 yards receiving.