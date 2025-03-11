Colts & Vikings Waiting On Decision From Daniel Jones

On day two of the legal tampering period, QB Daniel Jones is among the quarterback market’s top remaining names.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder reports Jones’ possible landing spots are down to the Colts and Vikings and both teams are currently awaiting his decision.

Jones would likely compete with QB Anthony Richardson for the starting spot in Indianapolis while he might get a few starts to begin the year in Minnesota before they likely hand it over to J.J. McCarthy.

Jones, 27, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

Jones was granted his release by the Giants after being benched and was later signed to the Vikings’ practice squad.

In 2024, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Giants and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 67 rush attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

