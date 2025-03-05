Colts Waive C Ryan Coll

The Colts announced on Wednesday that they have waived C Ryan Coll from their active roster.

Coll, 24, went undrafted out of Richmond in 2024. He was an offensive tackle in college but was viewed as a center prospect entering the NFL.

He was signed by the Falcons soon after the draft but was waived and caught on with the Colts the following month.

He was placed on injured reserve in August and missed his entire rookie season.

Coll is yet to appear in an NFL game.