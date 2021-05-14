Colts Waive CB Roderic Teamer

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve waived CB Roderic Teamer.

We have waived CB Roderic Teamer — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 14, 2021

Teamer, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Tulane back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chargers and was able to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

The Colts signed Teamer to a futures contract this past January.

In 2019, Teamer appeared in seven games for the Chargers and recorded 40 tackles, one sack, an interception and two passes defended.