Colts Waive CB Roderic Teamer

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve waived CB Roderic Teamer.
We have waived CB Roderic Teamer
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 14, 2021
Teamer, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Tulane back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chargers and was able to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.
The Colts signed Teamer to a futures contract this past January.
In 2019, Teamer appeared in seven games for the Chargers and recorded 40 tackles, one sack, an interception and two passes defended.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!