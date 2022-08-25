Colts Waive K Jake Verity

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday they have waived K Jake Verity.

We have signed P Matt Haack and waived K Jake Verity. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 25, 2022

It freed up room for the team to sign P Matt Haack and indicates the Colts are comfortable with starting K Rodrigo Blankenship after a training camp competition.

Verity, 24, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina in 2021. Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and he re-signed to the practice squad.

The Ravens released Verity from the practice squad in January and he signed a futures deal with the Colts for the 2022 season.

In preseason action in 2022, Verity made both of his field goals and was 2-3 on extra points.