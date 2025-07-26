Colts Worked Out Seven Free Agents Saturday

The Indianapolis Colts brought in seven free agents for workouts on Saturday.

The full list includes:

Hector, 30, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida in 2018. He was on and off of the Eagles’ roster before being promoted to their active roster at the end of the year.

Philadelphia later traded him to the Cardinals in exchange for S Rudy Ford. However, he was among Arizona’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and returned to the Eagles once clearing waivers.

From there, Hector was waived during training camp in 2020 and was later claimed by the Panthers, who cut him again and re-signed him to the practice squad. He bounced on and off for the rest of the season.

Hector had stints with the Titans, Lions, Jets and Texans before returning to the Jets last year.

In 2024, Hector appeared in six games for the Jets and recorded 10 total tackles and a sack.

Christian, 28, was selected by Washington in the third round out of Louisville in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,428,992 contract that included a $968,992 signing bonus when he was waived by Washington and claimed by the Texans during the 2021 NFL season.

Christian has played for a number of teams since then including the Chiefs, Dolphins, Browns and Rams.

In 2024, Christian appeared in five games for the Rams and Browns.