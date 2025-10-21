Colts Worked Out Six Including EDGE Shaquil Barrett

The Indianapolis Colts officially hosted six free agents for tryouts on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

DL Deslin Alexandre LB Shaquil Barrett LB Seth Coleman LB Jasheen Davis LB D.J. Johnson LB Benton Whitley

Barrett retired before training camp and eventually unretired late in the year.

Barrett, 32, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2014. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Denver’s practice squad.

After bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster, Barrett landed on the active roster at the end of his rookie year. He played out the remainder of his rookie contract.

Barrett signed with the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 to a one-year, $4 million deal and was franchised in 2020. He re-signed to a four-year, $68 million extension in 2021, but was released this offseason.

He caught on with the Dolphins on a one-year deal worth up to $9 million but retired in July. After retiring, Miami released him and he returned to Tampa Bay to end the 2024 season.

In 2024, Barrett appeared in one game for the Buccaneers and recorded one total tackle.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.