Colts Worked Out Six Players Including TE Ryan Izzo

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts brought in six players for workouts last week including TE Ryan Izzo.

The full list includes:

Izzo, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract when the Patriots traded him to the Texans in March of last year.

Houston opted to waive Izzo coming out of the preseason. He quickly caught on with the Giants’ practice squad. He was also briefly a member of the Seahawks’ taxi squad before joining the Titans back in January. Tennessee elected to waive Izzo in June and re-signed him earlier this month but cut him loose after a week.

In 2020, Izzo appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and caught 13 passes for 199 yards receiving and no touchdowns.