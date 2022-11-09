Colts Worked Out Six Tight Ends

The Indianapolis Colts hosted six free agent tight ends for a workout on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

TE Austin Allen TE Dominique Dafney TE Darrell Daniels (signed) TE Thaddeus Moss TE James O’Shaunessy TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Daniels, 27, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in 2017. Indianapolis later traded Daniels to the Seahawks in return for Marcus Johnson coming out of the preseason.

Daniels was on and off of the Seahawks’ roster in 2018 before being claimed off waivers by the Cardinals toward the end of the year. Arizona re-signed him to a one-year exclusive rights deal before bringing him back on a one-year contract in 2021.

The Texans signed Daniels to a one-year deal for the 2022 season in May but released him in June.

In 2021, Daniels appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and caught one pass for no yards.