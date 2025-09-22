Colts Worked Out Three Running Backs

The Indianapolis Colts brought in three free agent running backs on Monday including Israel Abanikanda, Raheem Blackshear and Damien Martinez.

Abanikanda, 22, attended Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, New York, and was a First-Team All-American at Pittsburgh University in 2022.

The Jets selected him in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he appeared in six games for the team before being waived. The 49ers claimed him off waivers in December, but cut him loose.

The Packers eventually signed Abanikanda this summer but opted to release him coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Abanikanda rushed for 70 yards on 22 carries in his six appearances with the Jets.