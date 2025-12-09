Colts Worked Out Veteran QB Philip Rivers Monday, Talks Currently Ongoing

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter, the Colts worked out veteran QB Philip Rivers on Monday night and talks are ongoing.

Fowler says Rivers “threw the ball well,” and they are determining the next steps.

The Colts just lost Daniel Jones for the season due to a torn Achilles. They plan to start Riley Leonard in Week 15, but he’s dealing with a knee injury. Colts QB Anthony Richardson is still out with an orbital fracture.

Indianapolis HC Shane Steichen previously worked with Rivers as the Chargers’ quarterbacks Coach and their offensive coordinator so there are ties to one another.

Rivers, 44, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2004. He was later traded to the Chargers in return for Eli Manning.

Rivers played out the final year of his five-year, $99 million contract that included $65 million guaranteed and was allowed to leave in free agency after 16 years with the Chargers. The Colts signed him to a one-year contract for 2020 and he was set to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2021.

Rivers retired after the 2020 season and had been coaching high school football at one point.

Over the course of his career, Rivers appeared in 244 games and completed 64.9 of his passes for 63,440 yards, 421 touchdowns and 209 interceptions. He also rushed for 601 yards and three touchdowns in 17 years. He was selected to eight Pro Bowls.

We’ll have more on Rivers and the Colts as news becomes available.