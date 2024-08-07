Colts WR Josh Downs Suffered High Ankle Sprain In Practice

According to Jeremy Fowler, Colts WR Josh Downs was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain after being hurt in practice and having to be helped off.

That’s relatively good news after it looked like the promising second-year player might have been much more seriously hurt, but Fowler says Downs is still in line to miss around a month. Ian Rapoport said Downs’ timeline was estimated as four to six weeks of recovery.

The season opener against the Texans is almost exactly one month away.

High ankle sprains are tough for receivers and this is something that could end up lingering for a while for Downs. Still, it’s not the worst-case scenario.

Downs, 22, was a two-year starter at North Carolina and was named first-team All-ACC in 2021 and 2022. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season.

The Colts drafted Downs in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,520,458 rookie contract that included a $1,014,879 signing bonus.

In 2023, Downs appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and caught 68 passes on 98 targets for 771 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Downs as the news is available.