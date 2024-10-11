Colts WR Michael Pittman Plans To Play Through Back Injury

According to Jordan Schultz, Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. is planning to try to play through a nagging back injury that he’s been dealing with.

Schultz adds the team “strongly considered” putting Pittman on injured reserve after consulting with multiple doctors and specialists. However, the plan now is for him to continue playing and he’s officially listed as questionable for Week 6.

Pittman, 27, attended USC before the Colts traded up to select him in the 2020 NFL Draft. He just finished out a four-year, $8,612,849 rookie contract that included a $3,823,890 signing bonus.

Pittman re-signed with the Colts before the 2024 season on a three-year, $70 million extension and is earning a base salary of $8 million for 2024.

In 2024, Pittman has appeared in five games for the Colts and caught 22 of 37 targets for 238 yards (10.8 YPC) and a touchdown.