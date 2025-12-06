Commanders Activated WR Noah Brown, Released WR Chris Moore

The Commanders announced on Saturday that WR Noah Brown is being activated from injured reserve.

The team is releasing veteran WR Chris Moore in a corresponding move.

Brown, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys out of Ohio State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Brown returned to Dallas on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans and re-signed on another one-year pact for 2024.

He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Commanders, quickly earning a promotion to the active roster. Washington brought him back on a one-year deal for 2025.

In 2025, Brown has appeared in two games for the Commanders and caught three passes on seven targets for 36 yards.