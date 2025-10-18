Commanders Announce Five Moves, Activate G Sam Cosmi

The Commanders announced five roster moves on Saturday, including activating G Sam Cosmi and CB Jonathan Jones from injured reserve.

Washington also released DE Jalyn Holmes and elevated WR Robbie Chosen and DT Sheldon Day for Week 7.

Cosmi, 26, was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 51 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $8.178 million rookie contract that included a $2,178,596 signing bonus when Washington signed him to a four-year, $74 million extension.

In 2024, Cosmi appeared in and started all 17 games for the Commanders at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 23 guard out of 75 qualifying players.