Commanders Completed Interview With Lunda Wells For OC Position

The Washington Commanders have completed an interview with Cowboys TE coach Lunda Wells for their offensive coordinator position, according to Adam Schefter.

Wells, 42, began his coaching career as a high school OL coach/run game coordinator. He was hired by LSU as an offensive line assistant for the 2008 season.

Wells would later take his first NFL coaching job with the Giants in 2012 as their offensive quality control coach. He worked his way up to TEs coach in New York before being hired by the Cowboys for the same role in 2020.

Wells has been the Cowboys’ TEs coach the last six seasons.