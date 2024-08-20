Commanders Cut Two, Sign Two

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed S Kendell Brooks and LB Chapelle Russell.

We have made the following roster moves:

— Signed S Kendell Brooks and LB Chapelle Russell

— Released LB Keandre Jones and S Ben Nikkel pic.twitter.com/Wj1oYiEGEx — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 20, 2024

In a corresponding move, the team waived LB Keandre Jones and S Ben Nikkel.

Russell, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Buccaneers. He signed a four-year, $3.37 million contract with the Bucs, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Buccaneers later signed Russell to their practice squad before eventually promoting him to their active roster. The Buccaneers cut him in 2021 and he was claimed by the Jaguars, returning on a one-year deal for the 2022 season before being waived coming out of camp.

Russell caught on with the Steelers and later signed a futures deal for the 2023 season. However, he was waived again coming out of the preseason with an injury designation.

In 2021, Russell appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars, making one start and recording 18 tackles.