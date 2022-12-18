Commanders DE Chase Young’s 2022 Debut Delayed

According to Ian Rapoport, Commanders DE Chase Young won’t play in Sunday night’s game against the Giants despite that being the expectation for a couple of weeks.
Washington held out Young, who has yet to play this season as he works his way back from a torn ACL suffered last November, from Week 13’s matchup against the Giants to give him the bye week to get comfortable and avoid making a return on New York’s turf field.
However, Rapoport says that following a meeting between Young and HC Ron Rivera, both sides were aligned that the former No. 2 overall pick needs more time.
There are three more games plus a potential postseason run to get Young back into action and Rapoport says both sides will continue to be patient. When Young returns, he will also likely be on a snap count.
Young, 23, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.
Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season.
In 2021, Young appeared in 10 games for Washington, recording 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
