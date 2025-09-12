Commanders DE Deatrich Wise Suffered Season-Ending Quad Injury

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Commanders DE Deatrich Wise suffered a season-ending quad injury in Week 2 against the Packers.

Wise, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.98 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

He then opted to re-sign with the Patriots following the 2020 season. Wise signed with the Commanders on a one-year deal as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2025, Wise appeared in two games for the Commanders and recorded four total tackles and one tackle for loss.